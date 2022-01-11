Jodie Ginsberg named as new president of Committee to Protect Journalists

The South African and British national will succeed Joel Simon, who stepped down at the end of 2021 after leading the organisation for 15 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and author Jodie Ginsberg has been selected as the new president of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The organisation, which promotes press freedom worldwide, said that Ginsberg was an accomplished advocate and journalist with first-hand knowledge of some challenges faced by independent media.

She is expected to take up her appointment in April.