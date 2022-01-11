Joburg police nab robbers after high-speed chase, shootout

Officers acted on a tip-off that robbers were about to target a doctor's office in Roosevelt Park on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police have arrested two suspects in connection with a business robbery at a medical practice.

Officers acted on a tip-off that robbers were about to target a doctor's office in Roosevelt Park on Monday.

There was a high-speed chase and shoot-out between police and the suspects but it ended when the get-away car crashed.

One suspect is under police guard in hospital, while another was arrested.

The police's Mavela Masondo said that investigations were under way to determine if the gang could be linked to more robberies.

"The suspects are expected to appear at Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 January on charges of business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of suspected stolen property."