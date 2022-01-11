EC residents in flood-hit areas warned against crossing flooded pathways

The weekend's flash floods in the Eastern Cape spanned over 220 kilometers, from Mdanstane near East London, up to the Mbhashe municipality. It took less than four hours for some 300 people to be displaced, claiming the lives of at least 10 others.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists and residents in the Eastern Cape's flood-affected areas are being warned against trying to cross flooded pathways.

The South African Weather Service is forecasting that scattered showers will continue throughout the week.

Buffalo City Municipal spokesperson, Luzuko Buku, said that they had begun relocating those who were forced to seek shelter in their town halls, but added that the difficulty was in where they had originally built their homes.

"Most of the affected areas are informal settlements that were illegally built on the river banks or stormwater inlets," Buku said.

The municipality’s Samkelo Ngwenya said that while the region awaited further relief aid, those in flood-affected areas were urged to stay indoors.

"Particularly disturbing scenes of motorists who took to the road and crossed flooded bridges and wee swept away during this process. We are pleading with people, if rains crome through, stay put," Ngwenya said.

The municipality has also asked the national and provincial governments to declare a state of disaster, to avail more resources.