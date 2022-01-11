DNA tests on remains found in burnt out car confirmed as missing man

Police in the North West say DNA results have confirmed the body of a male which was found inside the boot of a burnt out car in Klipgat outside Pretoria is that of missing Sam Mbatha.

Officers were called to the scene when the car, which belonged to Mbatha, was found on a soccer field in the Ikageng section in June last year.

Police say initial investigations led to a house where a search revealed blood stains in one of the rooms and an axe believed to have been used in the murder on the roof.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said four men had since been arrested in connection with the murder and would appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court next Tuesday.