Basic Education Dept estimates up to 700,000 learners dropped out due to COVID

Minister Angie Motshekga said that the department was exploring how to return normality to schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department estimates that between 150,000 to 700,000 children have dropped out of schools due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The department said this was concerning despite it being an estimate. It is not clear what period and all the criteria this encapsulated.

At the same time, there is an increase of 300,000 in the number of new pupil enrolments for the 2022 academic year.

She gave a briefing on Tuesday on the readiness of government schools for the new academic year.

Schools in inland provinces reopen on Wednesday, while pupils in the rest of the country go back to class from next week.

"Schools will remain the same, especially on the rotational timetable where it is applicable when schooling concluded in 2021. The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is still very much with us and we need to continue to work to fight it," Minister Motshekga said.

WATCH: Minister Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools