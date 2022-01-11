Dali Mpofu joins defence team of man accused of setting fire to Parliament

Zandile Christmas Mafe is appearing at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, where he's expected to apply for bail.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu has joined the defence team in the case of the man accused of setting Parliament on fire.

Zandile Christmas Mafe is appearing at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, where he's expected to apply for bail.

Mafe faces five charges including arson, possession of an explosive device as well housebreaking with the intent to steal.

This is his second appearance in court.