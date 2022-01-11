CT woman's body found dumped after being stabbed allegedly by boyfriend

In the latest femicide, a 19-year-old woman was killed in Manenberg over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Gender-based violence has not abated during the summer holidays.

Elene Lino’s body was found by police officers on Sunday. She had been dumped in a wheelie bin.

It's alleged she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

He's understood to have fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

Earlier this month, Natasha Booise was shot dead in Picketberg.

In that case, the boyfriend is also a suspect who is a police officer and has been arrested and charged.