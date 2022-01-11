CT law enforcement officer arrested for killing a homeless man due in court

The officer was arrested after reportedly shooting the man in the face during an altercation on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town law enforcement officer who allegedly shot and killed a homeless man, is appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The officer was arrested after reportedly shooting the man in the face during an altercation on Sunday morning.

The law enforcement officer is just 22-years-old and he's now facing a charge of murder.

Details around why he used a firearm for deadly force will likely be revealed in court.

The 38-year-old male victim has yet to be identified, but he has been described as a peaceful member of the community.

The Good party's Brett Herron has slammed what he said are untrained city officers.

"The law enforcement officer, who received six weeks training, goes on the street with a firearm. We have untrained, undertrained officers in uniform. We have an investigation unit that is conducting criminal investigations outside the law. The minister of police must intervene," Herron said.

Herron has once again called on the police ministry to probe the inner workings of the city's law enforcement and special investigating units.