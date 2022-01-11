City of Cape Town offers R5,000 reward for information on train vandals

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city has been without a well-functioning rail service for too long and far too many Capetonians suffer as a result.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is offering a R5,000 reward for information that helps apprehend train vandals.

The municipality will pay whistleblowers R5,000 if it leads to the positive identification and arrest of those responsible for the stoning of a new train set.

The incident took place on its first day of operation in the Steenberg area last week.

The City of Cape Town said the vandalism of critical infrastructure was unacceptable, even if it was perpetrated by young people who thought stoning trains is "fun".

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city had been without a well-functioning rail service for too long and far too many Capetonians suffered as a result.

He added they could not allow a few individuals who damage and steal public infrastructure to rob everyone of resources needed to improve lives.

Hill-Lewis also called on the public to help protect trains, once they start running more frequently and following costly investment.