Basic Education Dept scraps publishing of matric results in newspapers, online

Education authorities said that they recognised the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which came into effect last year in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has announced that it is scrapping the publishing of matric results in newspapers and on digital platforms.

The department said that it respected the right to privacy to protect against unlawful collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information.

This brings to an end a practice that spanned many years, where the whole country had access to the results of matriculants.

Identity numbers and the exam numbers of pupils were published.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will shed more light when she holds a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday morning.