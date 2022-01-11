Bail granted for CT law enforcement officer accused of killing homeless man

The Cape Town law enforcement officer involved in the deadly shooting of a homeless man has been released on bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Town law enforcement officer involved in the deadly shooting of a homeless man has been released on bail.

Luvolwethu Kati, 22, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.

He was arrested on Sunday after an altercation with a homeless man in Rondebosch lead to the fatal shooting.

It's still unclear why Kati used deadly force but the court decided he was not an immediate threat to society, releasing him on bail of R1,000.

The City of Cape Town acknowledged the shooting but has not provided much detail.

In an online response to posts by the Good party's Brett Herron, who brought the incident to light, city officials advise against speculation or spreading misinformation.

Herron blamed the city for not properly training the young gun-carrying officer.

The deceased 38-year homeless man has yet to be identified.