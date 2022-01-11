Go

AmaZulu regiments warn King Misuzulu's detractors against insulting the throne

Regiments, led by leaders, including senior princes Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal palace, say King Misuzulu is the rightful heir.

Amabhuto KaZulu (Regiments) led by one of the senior princes, prince Vanana of KwaMinyamanzi during the civil matter involving the royal family on 11 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/EWN.
Amabhuto KaZulu (Regiments) led by one of the senior princes, prince Vanana of KwaMinyamanzi during the civil matter involving the royal family on 11 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/EWN.
21 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - Some amaZulu regiments say King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is king and has warned those against him not to insult the throne.

The civil matter involving the amaZulu royal household is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Regiments, led by leaders, including senior princes Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal palace, said King Misuzulu was the rightful heir.

Another leader, Muzi Nyandeni who was assigned to give comments to the media said culturally, they recognised King Misuzulu.

“The throne belongs to the nation and not the Zulu royal household. We paid cows for the queen’s [the late Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu] bride price. We knew she would give birth to an heir.”

Nyandeni also issued a warning to those who are against him.

“We would like to warn those that are against the king that they’re insulting the throne and Zulu customs and traditions.”

The regiments said they know that tradition and customs only point to him as the next king.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA