AmaZulu regiments warn King Misuzulu's detractors against insulting the throne
PIETERMARITZBURG - Some amaZulu regiments say King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is king and has warned those against him not to insult the throne.
The civil matter involving the amaZulu royal household is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Regiments, led by leaders, including senior princes Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal palace, said King Misuzulu was the rightful heir.
[WATCH] Another group of regiments arrive outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in support of Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the civil matter involving the Zulu Royal Household is being heard. #AmaZulu pic.twitter.com/cWaMSPg3J3EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
Another leader, Muzi Nyandeni who was assigned to give comments to the media said culturally, they recognised King Misuzulu.
“The throne belongs to the nation and not the Zulu royal household. We paid cows for the queen’s [the late Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu] bride price. We knew she would give birth to an heir.”
Nyandeni also issued a warning to those who are against him.
“We would like to warn those that are against the king that they’re insulting the throne and Zulu customs and traditions.”
The regiments said they know that tradition and customs only point to him as the next king.