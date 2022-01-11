AmaZulu regiments warn King Misuzulu's detractors against insulting the throne

Regiments, led by leaders, including senior princes Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal palace, say King Misuzulu is the rightful heir.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Some amaZulu regiments say King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is king and has warned those against him not to insult the throne.

The civil matter involving the amaZulu royal household is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

