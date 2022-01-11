'A win for kids' mental health': Scrapping of published matric results welcomed

Matric results will no longer be published in newspapers or online and South Africa is reacting.

JOHANNESBURG - The days of frantically looking up matric marks in newspapers each year is over and many have welcomed the decision.

The Department of Basic Education made the announcement on Tuesday.

Instead, pupils will have to go to their high schools to collect their results to find out whether they have passed or not.

The department cited the introduction of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which came into effect in July last year as the reason behind the decision.

It added that this was done to respect the right to privacy to protect against unlawful collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information.

Most members of the public have welcomed the decision, especially as a way to protect the mental health of many children who feel overwhelmed by the publishing of results.