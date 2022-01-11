'A win for kids' mental health': Scrapping of published matric results welcomed
Matric results will no longer be published in newspapers or online and South Africa is reacting.
JOHANNESBURG - The days of frantically looking up matric marks in newspapers each year is over and many have welcomed the decision.
The Department of Basic Education made the announcement on Tuesday.
Instead, pupils will have to go to their high schools to collect their results to find out whether they have passed or not.
The department cited the introduction of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which came into effect in July last year as the reason behind the decision.
It added that this was done to respect the right to privacy to protect against unlawful collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information.
Most members of the public have welcomed the decision, especially as a way to protect the mental health of many children who feel overwhelmed by the publishing of results.
Dept. of Education announcing that theyll no longer publish Matric results in newspapers & on online platforms is great news! Sure, its mostly thanks to POPIA, but what a win for the mental health of kids on results day.Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) January 11, 2022
I never quite understood why they made matric results public. That thing has caused learners so much anxiety and seems to serve no practical purpose whatsoever.Kirsten (@kirstenldavids) January 11, 2022
Dept of Basic Education says it will no longer publish Matric results in newspapers to protect candidates personal information as a result of POPIA. Inevitable? I think I studied hard just to make sure I wouldnt be embarrassed in the papers! #702BreakfastBongani Bingwa (@bonglez) January 11, 2022