57 schools in Gauteng vandalised or affected by harsh weather over holidays

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says several schools have been damaged by stormy weather or vandalised in just the past two months and they need urgent repair.

In Gauteng alone, the department has been informed that 57 schools have been vandalised or are in need of urgent infrastructure upgrades.

Schools are putting final touches in place before schools reopen for inland provinces on Wednesday.

The department's Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said most schools were ready to welcome children back from the December holidays.

“We have heard of many schools that got damaged through inclement weather and we’re still collating that information. Storm damaged schools particularly over the school holidays period from December.”

The department is also working on placing all children who have not yet been allocated a school for this year.

Less than 10% of applicants in provinces like Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape still need to be accommodated in the coming weeks.

The department has urged parents to be patient as they try their best to make sure no child was left without a desk and teacher.