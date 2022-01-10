US comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead aged 65

It was not clear how the beloved 65-year-old star, often heralded as 'America's dad' and one of the most ubiquitous faces on US television in the 1990s, had died.

MIAMI - Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television's Full House in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.

It was not clear how the beloved 65-year-old star, often heralded as "America's dad" and one of the most ubiquitous faces on US television in the 1990s, had died.

The Orange County Sheriff's office said detectives had found no signs of foul play or drugs when they were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where Saget had been found "unresponsive."

He had been touring the country and had done a show in Jacksonville the night before his body was found. He tweeted after the show to say how much fun he was having.

"Loved tonight’s show @PVConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s@@t. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022," the actor wrote.