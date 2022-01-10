Two men caught with 220kg of suspected stolen copper cables in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Police have apprehended two more suspected cable thieves in Cape Town.

Two men were arrested following a high speed chase that ensued when a vehicle sped away from a roadblock on the N2 on Sunday.

The car skidded to a halt on a gravel road and officers searched the area.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the members found 220kg of copper cables in the back. Both suspects, aged 24 and 22, are facing charges of possession suspected stolen property,” the police’s Christopher Spies explained.

A third suspect remains at large while police investigate the origin of the stolen cables.