SAA board to support probes of individuals implicated in state capture report

In a statement released on Monday morning, the current interim board said that it would also institute internal investigations and disciplinary processes where necessary to rid the company of a shameful past.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) interim board said that it will support prosecutors tasked with investigating individuals implicated in the state capture commission report.

The first part of the document released last week vastly deals with the downfall of the national airline under the leadership of Dudu Myeni.

ALSO READ:

• Ex-SAA CEO Mpshe hopes NPA will act on state capture report

• Sacca: State capture thrived at SAA and union members suffered the consequences

• Growing calls for current & former SAA staff to be prosecuted alongside Myeni

• State capture report details Dudu Myeni's abuse of SSA resources

• Zondo recommends NPA probe Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

• After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to hand over inquiry report

Commission chair, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and his team recommend the prosecution of those implicated in state capture at SAA.

The report said that Myeni, a former board chair, proceeded through a mixture of negligence, incompetence, and deliberate corrupt intent, to dismantle governance procedures at the airline.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the current interim board said that it would also institute internal investigations and disciplinary processes where necessary to rid the company of a shameful past.

Former SAA former group treasurer, Cynthia Stimpel, who testified at the inquiry and worked during Myeni's tenure, said that she was pleased with the conclusions reached by the commission.

"I feel vindicated and very happy at the comprehensiveness that the report is written. Even if one looks at the lack of parts, it brings a whole section of how the abuse of the procurement process damaged SAA, so I think a well-rounded report," Stimpel said.