SA records 4,482 new COVID infections, 82 deaths

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 4,482 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour review cycle.

This represents a 17.6% positivity rate.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a further 82 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the same 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to 92,453 across the county so far.

