SA records 4,482 new COVID infections, 82 deaths
This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to 92,453 across the county so far.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 4,482 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour review cycle.
This represents a 17.6% positivity rate.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a further 82 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the same 24-hour period.
This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to 92,453 across the county so far.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 25,430 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,482 new cases, representing a 17.6% positivity rate. A further 82 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,453 to date. See more here: https://t.co/TJNjo8kSyT pic.twitter.com/U5qc1j3d6oNICD (@nicd_sa) January 9, 2022