Ramaphosa says SA will soon know what went wrong with response to July riots

The president tasked a three-member expert panel to review the response to the deadly turmoil which unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The panel concluded its work in December.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would soon know what went wrong around the response to what has become known as the July unrest.

Human rights lawyer, Advocate Mojanku Gumbi, former deputy head of the South African Secret Service, Silumko Sokupa, and University of Pretoria's Professor Sandy Africa, who also chaired the team, concluded their work in December.

President Ramaphosa told journalists over the weekend that the country still needed to deal with real facts of what happened in July.

"So we will all be in the know of precisely what happened, and we are also in the process of looking at precisely how we will be able to prevent some of the things that happened from happening again," the president said.

During the unrest, property was damaged and widespread looting took place. More than 300 people died in the aftermath following Ramaphosa's predecessor Jacob Zuma's jailing.

The incumbent was whisked away from two African National Congress (ANC) public engagements over the weekend.

However, the Deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for state security Zizi Kodwa assured that there was no security threat.

The ANC celebrated it's 110th birthday at the Peter Mokoba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.