Public urged to be on alert in the wake of several drownings

On Saturday, a 46-year-old man drowned at Glencairn Beach, while another person drowned at Monwabisi beach on the same day.

FILE: An NSRI rescue team prepares to launch its search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg beach on 29 November 2020. Picture: Supplied
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There are renewed appeals for caution while swimming following several drownings and near-drownings in recent days despite lifeguards being stationed at several beaches.

There were also drownings in other parts of the country.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a 14-year-old girl drowned at Pelican Island in Richard's Bay on Friday, while a 16-year-old drowned in the same area on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, two paddlers had to be assisted offshore at Tongaat.

Inland, police divers recovered the body of a nine-year-old boy who went missing in the Tholwane River, north west of Rustenburg.

His body was found 8km downstream from where he was swimming with friends.

