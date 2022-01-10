Pressure now on NPA to bring charges against those responsible for state capture

JOHANNESBURG - Pressure is now being stepped up for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to bring charges against those singled out as being responsible for state capture.

The Zondo Commission released its first report last week, with former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson, Dudu Myeni, and former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner, Tom Moyane, singled out for wrongdoing.

Eight hundred and seventy-four pages - that's the extent of analysis, conclusions and recommendations in part one of the state capture commission report.

But the focus now turns to whether those implicated will be prosecuted.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the report was clear: "There is clear evidence around corrupt intent and if one follows the narrative, one has to ask a number of questions".

The NPA has come under fire by parties recently, who argue that there has been a lack of prosecutions.

The Zondo Commission is still to release the remainder of its findings and there are questions on whether cases are being built against those implicated.