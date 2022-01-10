Go

NW police offer R50,000 for info on missing 8-year-old boy, Mogomotsi Moilwe

Mogomotsi Moilwe was last seen playing with friends on Christmas Day in the Moruleng area outside Rustenburg.

Mogomotsi Moilwe has been missing since 25 December 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are offering a reward of R50,000 for information that could help their investigation into the disappearance of an eight-year-old boy.

"At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing camouflage shorts with a black T-shirt and grey slippers," the Police's Adele Myburgh said.

Myburgh added that so far one arrest had been made.

"Initial police investigations lead to the arrest of 28-year-old Brigette Bojose who appeared at the Mogwase Magistrate Court on Thursday 6 January 2022 on the charge of kidnapping. She was remanded in custody until her next court appearance," Myburgh said.

