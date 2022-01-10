NW police offer R50,000 for info on missing 8-year-old boy, Mogomotsi Moilwe Mogomotsi Moilwe was last seen playing with friends on Christmas Day in the Moruleng area outside Rustenburg. SAPS

Mogomotsi Moilwe JOHANNESBURG - North West police are offering a reward of R50,000 for information that could help their investigation into the disappearance of an eight-year-old boy. Mogomotsi Moilwe was last seen playing with friends on Christmas Day in the Moruleng area outside Rustenburg. RT #sapsNW Police offer a reward of up to R50 000 for info that can lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect/s involved in the disappearance of Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe (8) of Mogwase. Anyone with info to contact Sgt Mzinyathi on 082 416 3197. MLhttps://t.co/RsCbOuYwUL pic.twitter.com/cnRaoywQPr SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 8, 2022

"At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing camouflage shorts with a black T-shirt and grey slippers," the Police's Adele Myburgh said.

Myburgh added that so far one arrest had been made.

"Initial police investigations lead to the arrest of 28-year-old Brigette Bojose who appeared at the Mogwase Magistrate Court on Thursday 6 January 2022 on the charge of kidnapping. She was remanded in custody until her next court appearance," Myburgh said.