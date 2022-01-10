Expert cautions SAPS against letting Moti family hamper kidnapping investigation

There are concerns that, by allowing the family to stop the police from collecting statements from the children, this could set a dangerous example for criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele not to allow the Moti family to hamper investigators from interviewing the four Limpopo brothers about their kidnapping ordeal.

In October, the four brothers were abducted by gunmen while being transported to school by a driver.

Police said they would continue their investigation despite the father obtaining an interdict and reportedly relocating the boys to Dubai.

The Moti family has remained silent on developments despite police confirming that they had been barred from speaking to the children to obtain statements.

But what does this mean for the investigation?

Kyle Condon, owner of D&K Management Consultants and Investigations, said there were ways to conduct the interviews with the children to avoid more trauma.

“I certainly believe that if the parents don’t cooperate, they are defeating the ends of justice – whether that sounds fair or not is up for debate – but the point is, this was a serious crime and you don’t just have the right to say ‘well, I’m not going to help you with what I can’.”

There are concerns that, by allowing the family to stop the police from collecting statements from the children, this could set a dangerous example for criminals.

"We're at the point of a very dangerous slope because of how we treat this particular case. I mean we have to take into account that one if we start putting it out there, people can open and close police cases as willy-nilly as they so wish," Condon said.

