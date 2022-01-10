Malema asks EFF leaders to assess if hospitality sector hiring South Africans

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the industry had to prioritise South Africans.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has tasked his party leaders in various regions across the country to assess the hospitality industry in a bid to see if South Africans are being prioritised in terms of employment.

Malema addressed the party’s Siyabonga Rally in Durban on Saturday.

The event was held to thank voters in the province for voting for the party in last year’s local government polls.



The EFF leader has always been advocating of an open border policy, saying that Africans must move freely on the continent.

But when it comes to jobs, the leader of the red berets said that the hospitality sector should put South Africans first.

He said that as of this week, EFF leaders across the country should visit the sector in order to assess the amount of South Africans hired.

"Not violently, leadership only we are visiting the hospitality industry, we want the owner of Hilton Hotel in Durban to tell us how many South Africans are working here," Malema said.

Malema said that businesses should prioritise hiring locals in the community where they lived.