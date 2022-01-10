Kleinmond blaze not contained but no threat to property yet

The fire broke out between the mountain and the R44 provincial road on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Overberg firefighters have been battling a blaze in the Kleinmond area throughout the night.

The fire broke out between the mountain and the R44 provincial road on Saturday.

Chief fire officer, Reinhardt Geldenhuys, said that the fire was still not contained.

"We've been working closely with traffic authorities to allow one lane of traffic as the fire allows for them to get to and from work. We know it's a Monday morning and people are getting back, but that's the situation. The fire is still not contained. There's still a lot of active lines and still a lot of work to be done," Geldenhuys said.

Geldenhuys said that there was no direct threat to property at present.

"In other words, imminent threat that we're protecting structures. We did lose one structure overnight on the R44 road. Arabella is not threatened, although it's moving in that direction."