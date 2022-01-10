Health Department defends keeping COVID's national state of disaster in place

The Health Department says it is necessary to keep the national state of disaster in place despite calls for it to be lifted.

Pressure is mounting on government to further ease COVID-19 restrictions in the face of decreasing infections and a stablising death rate.

It has emerged that more than 10,000 residents in the Western Cape have received their COVID booster shots.

The provincial department's Dr Saadiq Kariem called for more people to get their shots, explaining the vaccine was the best possible protection against COVID.

Kariem said the instruction was for residents to wait for the SMS from government to go and get the booster shot but added they were engaging with authorities.