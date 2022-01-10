Gauteng police say probe into Moti brothers' kidnapping being hampered by family

The father has secured an interdict against police to prohibit investigators from interviewing the four brothers or any member of the Moti family.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said that their investigations into the kidnapping of four Limpopo children were being hampered by their family.

The kidnapping shocked the country last October when the children were snatched by gunmen on the way to a school.

They were released, unharmed, three weeks after the ordeal.

"Because as the police we are very much concerned in the interest of justice because once this thing has happened we need to probe the matter, find the perpetrators, arrest them, bring them to justice. So we are very much hopeful that we will crack this case and as for what we will do from now, it's been an internal process that we are touching base with our investigators," said police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.