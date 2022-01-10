Ex-SAA CEO Mpshe hopes NPA will act on state capture report

Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe said that it would be a sad moment for the country if prosecutors did not take decisive action.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe said that she hoped that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would now take swift action and implement the recommendations to prosecute those implicated in the state capture report.

Mpshe testified at the Zondo Commission about the rampant state capture that happened at government-owned airline under the leadership of former chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

The first part of the state capture inquiry's report indicated that Myeni was incompetent and acted with corrupt intent at the national carrier.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also recommends that the NPA probe and possibly prosecute several SAA officials and companies who allegedly hollowed the airline, including Myeni.

Mpshe said that it would be a sad moment for the country if prosecutors did not take decisive action.

"It's all in the hands of Miss Shamila Batohi to make sure that the prosecution happens, and we hear that there is no capacity, but it hasn't happened yet. The worst thing that could happen is that they don't take swift action on this, this will hinge on the credibility of the commission, of which so much of taxpayers' money was used," Mpshe said.