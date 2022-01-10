EC Premier Mabuyane asks businesses to assist flood victims

The flash floods have claimed the lives of at least seven people, including a 19-year-old and a member of the police.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is calling on local businesses and organisations to provide assistance after this weekend’s flooding.

The Gift of the Givers has been on the scene in Mdantsane and Duncan village, some of the harder-hit areas.

"In the area, there is lots of support that is required - people have lost their homes, people have lost clothing everything that they own," said the premiers' spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie.

Groups like Gift of the Givers have been thanked for their speedy assistance.

Rantjie said that they were now looking to the private sector to come forward and help.

"While government is busy trying to mobilise resources, it is really encouraging businesses as well to give support. All of this happens just weeks before schools reopens, so you can imagine the devastation of those families," Rantjie said.

Anyone able to assist can either contact the Gift of the Givers, the premier's office or the Eastern Cape Disaster Management Centre.