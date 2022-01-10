Roughly 300 displaced during Eastern Cape's deadly floods: Gift of the Givers

Torrential rains lashed parts of the Eastern Cape this weekend leaving a trail of destruction in Mdansane and Duncan Village.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers estimates some 300 people have been left displaced by the flooding near East London in the Eastern Cape.

Their teams have been on the ground since Saturday when the deadly flash floods occurred.

The death toll has risen to 10. The figure was at seven on Monday morning.

Residents in both communities are still trying to salvage what is left of their belongings with authorities now also appealing to local businesses to step in and assist.

Gift of the Givers has had to send additional trucks, filled with relief items, from their Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal offices

Spokesperson Ali Sablay said basic food items were in high demand, explaining "we are busy with huge food operations at the moment."

LOST EVERYTHING

His colleague, Corene Conradie, was at the scene near East London. Those affected were poor households living in shack dwellings.

Conradie said they had completely lost what little they had.

"People need mattresses, blankets, hygiene packs. School is opening in a week's time. These parents are already bought school uniforms, clothing, books, stationery - it's all washed away."

Businesses or anyone able to assist with donations have been urged to contact the organisation:

Toll-free number: 0800 786 911

Email: info@giftofthegivers.org

The Eastern Cape police's Captain Pierre Marx was among those who died in the floods.

The 53-year-old was overpowered by the tides while taking part in the rescue operation. His colleagues have described him as a hero.

"Sad day indeed for us in the SAPS as we have lost a diver, a hero who has dedicated most of his life to saving the lives of other people. Even during the incident he was doing what he loves most saving lives of other people" said the police's Nomthetheleli Mene.