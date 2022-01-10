Eastern Cape flooding death toll climbs to 10, hero officer remembered
Residents in both communities are still trying to salvage what is left of their belongings with authorities now also appealing to local businesses to step in and assist.
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Eastern Cape floods has reportedly risen to 10.
The figure was at seven on Monday morning.
Torrential rains lashed parts of the province this weekend leaving a trail of destruction in Mdansane and Duncan Village.
The Eastern Cape police's Captain Pierre Marx was among those who died in the floods.
#sapsEC The SAPS conveys condolences to Captain Pierre Marxs family. Captain Marx (53) was attending to a complaint of a drowning together with his co-divers from East London K9 #SearchAndRescue yesterday when he was swept away by a strong current.
The 53-year-old was overpowered by the tides while taking part in the rescue operation.
His colleagues have described him as a hero.
"Sad day indeed for us in the SAPS as we have lost a diver, a hero who has dedicated most of his life to saving the lives of other people. Even during the incident he was doing what he loves most saving lives of other people" said the police's Nomthetheleli Mene.