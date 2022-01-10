Eastern Cape flooding death toll climbs to 10, hero officer remembered

Residents in both communities are still trying to salvage what is left of their belongings with authorities now also appealing to local businesses to step in and assist.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Eastern Cape floods has reportedly risen to 10.

The figure was at seven on Monday morning.

Torrential rains lashed parts of the province this weekend leaving a trail of destruction in Mdansane and Duncan Village.

Residents in both communities are still trying to salvage what is left of their belongings with authorities now also appealing to local businesses to step in and assist.

The Eastern Cape police's Captain Pierre Marx was among those who died in the floods.