Cele calls for collective action against police murders after cop killed on duty

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for collective action against police killings.

He was speaking at the burial of a station commander, who was murdered in the line of duty in Mpumalanga.

Colonel Beauty Marivate was killed while responding to a supermarket robbery last month.

The 55-year-old station commander of Elukwatini SAPS was fatally wounded when an armed gang opened fire on her vehicle when she arrived on the scene.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba: "He didn't mince his words when addressing the community's anger towards the killing of its number one police officer, saying that the killing must anger all of us as a nation as it is through our collective condemnation that the communities can know the dangers of harbouring criminals who wouldn't hesitate to get rid of the very same people that protect and serve them on a daily basis."