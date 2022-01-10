Baby amongst 3 people killed in collision with truck near Kroondal toll plaza

A bakkie collided with a truck near Kroondal Plaza in the early hours of Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people, including a six-month-old baby, have died in crash on the N4 highway in the North West.

The baby's girl's mother has been transported to hospital.

The police's Adele Myburgh: "Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a motor vehicle accident was reported this morning. The accident happened between Buffelspoort and the Kroondal Plaza on the N4. Currently, the lane is closed."