Alleged wife killer expected to appear at Potchefstroom Magistrates Court

Thuleka Zabezolo was found dead last week with multiple stabbed wounds in Ikageng.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West man accused of killing his wife is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Thuleka Zabezolo was found dead last week with multiple stabbed wounds in Ikageng.

Neighbours called police when they heard her screaming.

"The victim was found laying in a pool of blood with numerous stab wounds on her chest and server head injuries. Zabezolo was declared dead on the scene by emergency and rescue service workers. Consequently the police arrested the suspect," said North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh.