After the party, ANC looks to implement its priorities for 2022

Issues that the ANC has listed as important to tackle include unemployment, building a capable state, renewal of the party and defending South Africa’s democratic gains from being undermined.

JOHANNESBURG - With a wrap of the African National Congress (ANC)’s 8 January birthday celebrations, the country’s 2022 political calendar has officially opened.

The governing party - which delivered its 8 January statement, a product of the organisation’s national executive committee’s first meeting of the year – will now try to implement some of the priorities it has set aside for the year.

While extra security was deployed for the main event on Saturday, it went off without any incidents.

The ANC this year delivered a very different 8 January statement – the streets in Limpopo did not experience nearly half of what other provinces do when the big ANC machinery rolls into town.

And a lot of the talk at the sidelines was dominated by questions about December’s elective conference and whether party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, should return.

While he has not been formally endorsed, numerous calls for a second term have been made, including by Limpopo party chair, Stanley Mathabatha, and echoed by Northern Cape ANC secretary Deshi Ngxanga.

The ANC president himself focused his speech on the fight against corruption, which included creating conditions to eliminate state capture and systemic corruption.

Ramaphosa spoke of the contentious step aside rule, which saw the likes of secretary-general Ace Magashule suspended, describing this as the ANC taking clear direction.

The ANC president also spoke out against ill-discipline, once again drawing a line between the party and unacceptable behaviour.

While the 8 January statement speaks to the ANC’s aspirations, the party often falls flat when it comes to implementation, failure it can only truly assess when this 12-month window draws to an end.

