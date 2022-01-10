9 people die in head-on taxi collision in Eastern Cape

Officials said that the fully loaded taxi traveling towards Gqeberha collided with another taxi in the opposite lane.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine people, including two children aged between one and four, have died in a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape.

It's understood that the crash happened on the N2 between Makhanda and Nanaga on Sunday night.

"And disturbingly, it is yet another head-on collision, the second in as many days that involves fully loaded taxis. And head-on collisions always tell us that one of the drivers was on the wrong side of the road, he was doing something he should have not done when the accident happened and unfortunately, that one mistake has claimed nine lives. We are pleading with motorists to be patient, rather get to your destination late than not getting there at all," said Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.