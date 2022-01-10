2 suspected cable thieves arrested after high-speed chase near Swellendam

The suspects were stopped at a roadblock on the N2 in the Swellendam area on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected cable thieves have been arrested following a high-speed chase with police.

The suspects were stopped at a roadblock on the N2 in the Swellendam area on Sunday.

The driver of the car sped off after officers became suspicious.

While being chased, the three suspects skidded to a halt on a gravel road and ran into nearby bushes.

The police's Christopher Spies said that officers then combed the area looking for the trio and apprehended two of the men.

"On searching the vehicle, the members found 220kg of copper cables in the back. Both suspects, aged 24 and 22, are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property," Spies explained.

The third suspect is still at large.

Police are investigating where the cables were stolen from.