Seven people killed in flash flooding in the Eastern Cape

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been leading clean-up operations in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality since Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Saturday’s flash floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to seven.

Mdantsane and Duncan Village were the hardest hit.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane is working with ground teams to assess the full damage.

His spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the youngest drowning victim was just 19.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that police rescue diver Captain Pierre Marx is the seventh death.

Rantjie said the premier had conveyed his deepest respects to the late officer for his efforts.

FURTHER WEATHER WARNINGS

The South African Weather Service has issued several warnings of heavy weather across the Northern and Western Cape on Sunday.

A mixture of veld fire conditions and potential thundershowers have been forecast.

A level 2 warning for thundershowers has been forecast from Pofadder to Calvinia, and right down to the Cape Agulhas.

Senior forecaster Luthando Masimini said this was due to two big low-pressure systems moving over those regions, which may cause flooding in vulnerable areas.

Right next to them was a level 10 warning for potential veld fires in Oudtshroon and Ladysmith.

Masimini said the rains were expected to bring some relief to affected areas.

Motorists in the Northern and Western provinces are urged to remain vigilant.