Re-election isn’t up to me, says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to publicly respond to calls for him to return to the party's highest position come its elective conference in December.

POLOKWANE - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to publicly respond to calls for him to return to the party's highest position come its December 2022 elective conference.

Ramaphosa remained silent, dodging the question of whether he had plans to contest as ANC president once again.

Following the ANC's 110th birthday celebration on Saturday, Ramaphosa told journalists that he had heard the noise regarding another term.

His opponents accused him of using the party's celebrations to launch his bid for the presidency.

However, Ramaphosa said his re-election was not up to him, explaining “It is the membership of the ANC who must be given the right and opportunity to take on those decisions and obviously once they’ve decided who, they should use a filter which speaks to the values of the ANC.”