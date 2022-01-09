Masina: Zondo report mustn't be used to purge people in the ANC

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said rebuilding the image of the ANC would help it regain the public's support.

POLOKWANE - Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said while the African National Congress (ANC) should work to root out corruption in the party and in government, the State Capture Report should not be used to purge and target individuals.

Masina was speaking on the sidelines of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8 address at the party's 110th anniversary celebrations at the old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Masina said rebuilding the image of the ANC would help it regain the public's support.

“We don’t want leaders who are corrupt in the ANC, but we must also not use that [the report] to purge people, so we must strike a balance. We must understand what constitutes corruption and the like, so it’s important… we’ve got to make sure that organisational purposes are not used to undermine the work that has already been done. So, the programme of renewal becomes very central,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the party would support the government's efforts to eliminate conditions that enable state capture and put mechanisms in place to process the parts of the report that pertain to the party, its deployees or members.

