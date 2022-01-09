Late Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie and husband laid to rest
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says she will ensure the legacy of the late Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie lives on.
Mtsweni-Tsipane was speaking at the funeral service of Malatjie and her husband Sepetlele at the Puma Stadium where mourners gathered to pay their last respects.
The couple died in a crash last week while driving on the road between Emalahleni and Kwamhlanga.
Mtsweni-Tsipane said the Mpumalanga government would ensure Malatjie's name was forever engrained in people's minds.
EMalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie and husband Essau Malatjie were laid to rest today .Emsamo (@Emsamo_News) January 9, 2022
The couple died in hospital after their car collided with a Ford Ranger bakkie while travelling between KwaMhlanga and Emalahleni. The funeral was attended by Mpumalanga premier.
