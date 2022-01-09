Late Emalahleni Mayor Lihan Malatjie and husband laid to rest

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says she will ensure the legacy of the late Emalahleni Mayor Lihan Malatjie lives on.

Mtsweni-Tsipane was speaking at the funeral service of Malatjie and her husband Sepetlele at the Puma Stadium where mourners gathered to pay their last respects.

The couple died in a crash last week while driving on the road between Emalahleni and Kwamhlanga.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said the Mpumalanga government would ensure Malatjie's name was forever engrained in people's minds.