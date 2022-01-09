Good's Brett Herron defends call to investigate CT security investigations unit

The Good party's Brett Herron says calling for a probe into Cape Town's Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU) should not be outrageous if there's nothing to hide.

The party's secretary general was responding to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who accused him of playing politics after he called on the national police ministry to investigate operations within the unit earlier this week.

“Organised crime thrives where it's players are well connected and well protected,” Herron explained.

Amid claims of the unit acting outside of its scope and with no official oversight, he asked for the national commissioner and the minister to intervene in terms of the South African Police Service Act.

Herron believes the SSIU is a rogue unit, adding that his calls for an investigation were in the interests of the public and the rule of law.

Just last month, the unit's head Reynold Talmakkies was arrested on fraud charges, allegedly committed while he was serving as a police officer.