Former Ekurhuleni mayor Masinga lauds ANC’s bid to fight internal party battles

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has lauded the ANC’s so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Forces for fighting their battles from within the party.

Masina was speaking on the side-lines of the ANC's 110th birthday celebration at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

That is where ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8 statement calling for a return to revolutionary discipline and democratic centralism.

The governing party also outlined plans to establish a renewal commission to deal with disunity and ill-discipline in the ANC.

Ramaphosa said the party would focus on building unity of purpose and unity in action.

Agreeing with him, Masina said this must be done without the involvement of external organs. "I think that the ANC must find a way in which we deal decisively with our internal problems without involving the judiciary or other means that undermine the unity of the ANC."

He said with this being the year of the party's elective conference, RET Forces should be commended for not breaking away from the party.

"They need to find sharper ways of raising issues within the organisational discipline. But I am proud of the fact that they keep raising issues internally than starting other organisations, because that is very disruptive to the African National Congress."

Ramaphosa said the ANC would establish a renewal commission whose task it would be to develop a 10-year plan towards a better ANC by the end of January.