EFF’s growth shows South Africans have had enough of the ANC: Julius Malema

EFF Leader Julius Malema says the party's new presence in councils shows that South Africans have had enough of the ANC.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema says the party's new presence in councils shows that South Africans have had enough of the ANC.

Malema held a celebration rally in Durban to thank voters in KwaZulu-Natal while the ANC held its January 8 statement celebration in Polokwane.

ALSO READ: EFF councillors in Inanda must ensure that services are delivered - Malema

In last year's election, the EFF saw growth in the province which was once a hard terrain for the party to contest.

Malema said the growth signified the downfall of the ANC. The party’s presence is beginning to be felt even in big councils, including eThekwini.

The EFF gained 16 new seats in the metro, amounting to 24 councillors. Malema said this showed voters were changing their minds.

He expressed his gratitude to voters and urged councillors to ensure those interests were served.