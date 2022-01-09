Capetonians urged to be vigilant and report suspicious fires

Together with warmer and drier conditions, the region's annual fire season is in full swing.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's firefighters are calling on residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious fires.

The latest blaze broke out on Saturday on Table Mountain's Signal Hill but has since been contained.

Over 80 vegetation fires had been reported in the metro by Friday.

It's a common occurrence for firefighters to respond to dozens of blazes in the city daily while only a handful may make it to the news.

City crews are also often accompanied by other teams, including Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Fighting Service, and members of Table Mountain National Park's own firefighting team.

Aside from that additional assistance, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said citizens who called in to report fires, big or small, that helped save infrastructure and lives.

- To report a fire, you can dial 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a mobile phone.