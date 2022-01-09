Auction of Nelson Mandela’s Robben Island cell key scrapped: Department

Auction house Guernsey agreed to suspend its intended auction of Mandela's items including the small metal key that would be returned to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Arts and Culture Department says plans to auction the key that locked former president Nelson Mandela behind bars on Robben Island will no longer go ahead.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa welcomed the news, saying the symbolic key was considered part of the national estate and therefore belonged to the people of South Africa.

The sale of various other items that belonged to Madiba has also been scrapped, including his sunglasses, one of his iconic shirts, his exercise bicycle, and one of Madiba's prison tennis rackets.