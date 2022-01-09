ANC Limpopo signals full support for Ramaphosa's second term as president

On Saturday, Stan Mathabatha said local structures that had held their conferences had expressed their support for Ramaphosa's second term.

POLOKWANE - The ANC in Limpopo, through its provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha, has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as the party’s president ahead of the party's elective conference at the end of the year.

On Saturday, Mathabatha said local structures that had held their conferences had expressed their support for Ramaphosa's second term.

The party's provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane, stopped short of doing the same: “I’m not saying we are endorsing him for a second term, I’m saying that we are waiting for the National Executive Committee to determine conference preparation matters. But what you should know… is that Ramaphosa enjoys popularity and admiration from people of this province.”

Limpopo's Sekhukhune branch has publicly endorsed Ramaphosa, signalling the start of his re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said he'd heard talks of him returning for a second term, but all he could do is listen, as that process would be determined by ANC members.

WATCH: ’I am hearing these noises of a second term’ - Ramaphosa on upcoming ANC presidential race