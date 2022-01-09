7,759 new COVID cases in South Africa
In the last 24-hour cycle, 110 COVID-related deaths have been reported in South Africa.
This brings to 92,371 the number of deaths across the country so far.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported 7,759 new COVID-19 cases in the same period under review.
This increase represents a 19% positivity rate.
