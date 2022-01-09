Go

7,759 new COVID cases in South Africa

In the last 24-hour cycle, 110 COVID-related deaths have been reported in South Africa.

People queue at the Witkoppen clinic to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 in Johannesburg on 8 December 2021. Picture: AFP
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - In the last 24-hour cycle, 110 COVID-related deaths have been reported in South Africa.

This brings to 92,371 the number of deaths across the country so far.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported 7,759 new COVID-19 cases in the same period under review.

This increase represents a 19% positivity rate.

