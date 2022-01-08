Tennis star Novak Djokovic held for eight hours on arrival in Australia
Novak Djokovic was held for eight hours on arrival in Australia, mostly 'incommunicado' his lawyers said on Saturday, three days into the tennis superstar's detention in a Melbourne facility.
"This occurred after he was in immigration clearance, for the most part incommunicado, for about eight hours, until just before 8am on 6 January 2022," his lawyers said in a federal court submission seeking to overturn the cancellation of his visa.